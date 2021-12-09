Aristocrat CFO moving to Wynn Resorts in same role

Dec 09, 2021 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News, World
Casino group Wynn Resorts Ltd is to appoint Julie Cameron-Doe as its chief financial officer (CFO), with effect from the second quarter next year, after her notice period with her current employer, Australia-based slot machine maker and digital gaming content provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. She has been Aristocrat Leisure’s CFO since 2018.
United States-based Wynn Resorts is the parent of Macau casino operator Wynn Macau Ltd, which operates Wynn Macau (pictured) on the city’s peninsula, and Wynn Palace in Cotai.
Ms Cameron-Doe’s new boss at Wynn Resorts will be Craig Billings, also once a senior executive at Aristocrat Leisure. Mr Billings takes over as chief executive of Wynn Resorts on February 1, via an internal promotion.
Mr Billings said in prepared remarks in a press release announcing Ms Cameron-Doe’s appointment: “Coming from the gaming industry, she understands many aspects of our business and she has diverse international experience.”
Dec 09, 2021
Dec 06, 2021
Dec 09, 2021
Dec 09, 2021
Dec 09, 2021“Positive data” regarding mainland China and Macau’s containment of the Covid-19 virus would create a chance to “reconsider” policy on inbound trips to Macau, said Jane Jie Sun (pictured),...
Dec 09, 2021
Dec 09, 2021
(Click here for more)
”To construct an internationally approved, modern casino tourism jurisdiction which will also gain the long-term support by the Chinese government, the phasing out of this [junket VIP gaming] segment seems inevitable”
Ricardo Siu
University of Macau professor with research interests in the city’s gaming and tourism sector