Aristocrat CFO moving to Wynn Resorts in same role

Casino group Wynn Resorts Ltd is to appoint Julie Cameron-Doe as its chief financial officer (CFO), with effect from the second quarter next year, after her notice period with her current employer, Australia-based slot machine maker and digital gaming content provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. She has been Aristocrat Leisure’s CFO since 2018.

United States-based Wynn Resorts is the parent of Macau casino operator Wynn Macau Ltd, which operates Wynn Macau (pictured) on the city’s peninsula, and Wynn Palace in Cotai.

Ms Cameron-Doe’s new boss at Wynn Resorts will be Craig Billings, also once a senior executive at Aristocrat Leisure. Mr Billings takes over as chief executive of Wynn Resorts on February 1, via an internal promotion.

Mr Billings said in prepared remarks in a press release announcing Ms Cameron-Doe’s appointment: “Coming from the gaming industry, she understands many aspects of our business and she has diverse international experience.”