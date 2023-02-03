Aristocrat completes acquisition of Roxor Gaming

Slot-machine maker and game-content provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd says it has completed the acquisition of Roxor Gaming Ltd, a game developing company based in London, in the United Kingdom. The value of the deal was not disclosed in a Friday press release.

Acquisition of Roxor Gaming, an online real money gaming (RMG) supplier, followed “receipt of all necessary gaming regulatory pre-approvals,” stated the Australia-listed firm.

Aristocrat is working to scale its online RMG segment, having launched a RMG division, called ‘Anaxi’.

In Friday’s statement, Aristocrat said Roxor will form part of Anaxi. “Roxor’s remote game server and content publishing technology will accelerate Anaxi’s strategy to grow in the iGaming market,” said the gaming supplier.

The announcement quoted Anaxi chief executive Mitchell Bowen as saying: “We’re thrilled to welcome Roxor to Anaxi and the broader Aristocrat group. With our ambition to be the leading gaming platform for the regulated online RMG industry, the addition of Roxor to our team is an exciting and important step forward.”

In a separate announcement, Aristocrat said the group’s chief compliance officer, Tracey Elkerton, has been appointed as the company’s Executive Steering Committee. She will report directly to Aristocrat CEO, Trevor Croker.