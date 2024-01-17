Aristocrat Gaming debuts NFL Super Bowl Link

Jan 17, 2024 Newsdesk Latest News, Trends & Tech
Aristocrat Gaming, the land-based business division of gaming technology group Aristocrat Leisure Ltd, has launched “NFL Super Bowl Link”, the first National Football League-themed slot on the firm’s “MarsX Portrait” cabinet.
It is the fourth title for the company’s slot product themed around the NFL in the United States.
“Just in time for the big game, the collection of NFL-themed slots by Aristocrat Gaming continues to grow with the addition of the new NFL Super Bowl Link,” stated the gaming supplier in a Tuesday press release.
The next Super Bowl will be contested in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 11.
“Casino players can enjoy the action as they play the game as their favorite NFL team, and like all NFL slots by Aristocrat Gaming, all 32 teams are available in NFL Super Bowl Link,” stated the firm.
The NFL Super Bowl Link features jackpots of US$1,000, US$5,000 and US$10,000.
Casino players will also enjoy the game’s football-themed bonus features. In the ‘Wild Card Bonus’, “casino players can win five free games with cash-on-reel, wild stacks, and chance to trigger a ‘Hold & Spin’ feature”.
The ‘Super Bowl Hold & Spin’ awards “cash-on-reels football prizes of 5x to 100x the bet, or the mini, minor, or major jackpots,” according to the release.
The ‘Super Bowl Ultimate Hold & Spin’ awards “cash-on-reels football prizes of 50x or 100x the bet, or the minor, or major jackpots,” it added.
China's Ministry of Public Security said on Tuesday that it was persisting with efforts to combat "cross-border gambling" activities, including via strengthened checks at the...
