Aristocrat Gaming opens new factory in Las Vegas

Aristocrat Gaming, a supplier of slot machines and other technology to the land-based sector, launched on Thursday what it said was the group’s “largest global” manufacturing facility, the Las Vegas Integration Center, located in Southern Nevada, a region of Nevada, in the United States.

The company said in a written announcement that the new facility, with an area of 265,000 square feet (24,619 sq. metres), “now serves as the manufacturing and distribution hub for much of North America and Latin America”.

“This new facility is more than double the size of the previous location, increased from eight to 12 production lines, and brings advanced technology to better meet current demand,” stated the company.

Aristocrat Gaming is the business unit for land-based operations and equipment sales for Australia-listed Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.

The group said its investment in infrastructure and technology “exemplifies the company’s preparedness for future growth over the next several years”.

It added: “It also complements the company’s North American headquarters in Summerlin, demonstrating Aristocrat Gaming’s commitment to Southern Nevada and the communities in which its more than 1,200 local employees live and work.”

Aristocrat Leisure reported revenue of just under AUD3.27 billion (US$2.19 billion) for its financial first half, up 6.1 percent from the prior-year period.

The company said in its financial first-half results that its gaming segment recorded revenue of nearly AUD1.83 billion in the period, an 8.3-percent increase from a year ago. It accounted for about 56.0 percent of the group’s aggregate revenue for the period.