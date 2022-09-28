Aristocrat’s RMG division to debut at G2E

Slot-machine maker and game-content brand Aristocrat says its new real money gaming (RMG) division will debut its offer at casino industry conference and trade show Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada in the United States. The in-person event is scheduled to take place from October 10 to 13.

In a Tuesday press release, Aristocrat said the RMG division “was created to be the go-to destination for RMG for casino operators and for players”.

The company said it would launch its services in that segment via eight Aristocrat slot titles including the “Wild Wild” series, “Miss Kitty”, “Sun & Moon”, and “Timber Wolf”.

By using the platform, “Aristocrat customers will be able to offer their players the opportunity to play Aristocrat slots on their mobile devices via customers’ online casino apps,” it added.

On Monday, Aristocrat Leisure Ltd said it had an agreement to acquire Roxor Gaming Ltd, a “leading B2B [business-to-business]” online RMG supplier based in London, in the United Kingdom. The terms of the deal were not disclosed in the announcement.

“Roxor’s remote game server and publishing technology will accelerate delivery of Aristocrat’s strategy to grow and scale in online RMG,” said the Australia-listed company.

At this year’s edition of G2E, Aristocrat will also showcase a mixture of new games, as well as cabinets for land-based casinos, and “customer experience solutions”.

New slot titles include “Tarzan Link”, “Lightning Buffalo Link”, and “Cash Express Mega Line”, each making their global debut at the trade show.

The “MarsX Flex”, the next generation of Aristocrat’s large top box cabinet, will also be on display at G2E.

Aristocrat said additionally that its Customer Experience Solutions (CXS) segment would showcase “guest and mobile experiences product offerings”. That included “Loyalty 2.0”, described as a flexible guest engagement platform; a mobile hub called “PlayerMax”; and the group’s “Oasis” digital wallet.