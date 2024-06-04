Aruze Gaming Global excited to return Aruze brand to Asia

The recently-created slot machine manufacturing business Aruze Gaming Global is “very excited” to bring the famous Aruze brand “back to Asia”, at this year’s Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia, said Betty Zhao, senior vice president of international operations, in comments to GGRAsia.

She was speaking on Tuesday, the first day of the casino trade show and exhibition at the Venetian Macao casino resort.

A key offering on display was its standalone progressive product “Gong Gong Laifu”, on the Muso Curve-55HB cabinet (pictured). The game is due to be introduced to the Macau and Philippines markets “within this year,” said Ms Zhao.

Gong Gong Laifu has already been deployed in a major casino in another Asian market, and “is doing fantastically well,” said the company.

“We want to let everyone know that Aruze [the brand] is back in the market,” she stated. “We have lots of good titles and successful games, that our customers can see here.”

The company was also showing its Muso Triple-32HB cabinet. The latter is the “core product that we will be focusing on in Asia,” noted Ms Zhao.

The Aruze brand name has not been seen at a G2E Asia show since 2019, she noted. The interval also coincided with travel restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aruze Gaming Global already has circa 100 product licences in North America, as it had to be recognised as a new supplier after the exit from the industry of the legacy slot business of the old Aruze Gaming America Inc.

In February 2023 the latter filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the United States’ Bankruptcy Code.

United States-based Play Synergy, part of Empire Technological Group Ltd, acquired some Aruze Gaming America assets, principally its slot machine business.