New entity Aruze Gaming Global is true to its name: COO

The newly-created slot machine manufacturing business Aruze Gaming Global, carrying in its title an already-familiar name from the casino-equipment supply market but under a different ownership, aims to build its presence internationally, including in Asia.

So said its global chief operating officer, Kelcey Allison (pictured), in an interview with GGRAsia.

United States-based Play Synergy, part of Empire Technological Group Ltd, recently acquired some Aruze Gaming America Inc assets, principally its slot business.

In February, Aruze Gaming America filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the United States’ Bankruptcy Code, in “the wake” of a legal matter involving a judgment against that gaming equipment supplier.

Play Synergy acquired “intellectual property, trademarks, and the hardware,” relating to Aruze Gaming America’s slot machine business, said Mr Allison.

“Then we actually purchased the [Aruze Gaming America] entities of Australia and… South Africa,” he stated. “We did not purchase the Asian entity, because it’s owned by Mr Okada personally,” added Mr Allison. He was referring to Japanese gaming entrepreneur Kazuo Okada, founder of the Aruze brand.

Mr Allison also confirmed that the “Asian entity” meant Aruze Gaming Macau Ltd.

Empire Technological Group, founded by businessman Frank Feng more than a decade ago in the U.S., started in table game technology, such as baccarat ‘trend’ displays, catering for some players that like to respond to perceived patterns in baccarat results; and analytic software relating to table games operations. In 2021 Empire Technological Group acquired U.S.-based skill-based slot machine games developer Synergy Blue, mentioned Mr Allison.

Following the acquisition of certain Aruze Gaming America assets, Empire Technological Group now has a branch in the Philippines. This is tasked with Aruze Gaming Global product research and development work.

Aruze Gaming Global does have a branch in Macau, covering sales and operations matters for its products in Asia, according to Mr Allison. Several former staffers that had worked for Aruze Gaming America in either the Philippines or Macau, were rehired, he noted.

Hiring talent, expanding workforce

His group is now expanding its workforce in Asia to support its product research and development work, as well as its sales.

In Asia, Aruze Gaming Global’s “first plan was to go out and find the most talented and experienced personnel,” stated Mr Allison.

“We started off with hiring Mui Lee Quah, formerly of Aruze [Gaming Macau],” said Mr Allison. She is now vice president of business development for Asia at Aruze Gaming Global.

“Most recently, we are super excited to hire Ms Betty Zhao,” said Mr Allison, referring to a former COO at Macau-based gaming equipment supplier LT Game Ltd.

“She will be running all of our international [businesses], and she will be helping us do the framework of the integration of putting the people in places like Australia, South Africa, Asia, and Europe.”

In terms of product focus, Aruze Gaming Global is “100 percent” about slots, he stated. “There would be “no electronic table games [ETGs]: zero at this moment,” said Mr Allison.

He added “we did not buy” that portion of the Aruze Gaming America business. “We did not want to buy that, because we are laser focused on slot machines.”

Slovenia-based gaming supplier Interblock dd acquired the ETG assets of Aruze Gaming America following the latter’s bankcruptcy proceedings.

Aruze Gaming Global aims to launch new “Asia specific” slot titles next year. Mr Allison told GGRAsia: “Those will be coming probably in the third quarter of 2024. That is for specifically Macau, the Philippines and Indochina: all those jurisdictions will have really good content designed” for them.

Building on the product legacy of Aruze Gaming America is a challenge, he told GGRAsia. “There is a lot of pressure, a lot of expectation,” but “we want to exceed” those expectations, he stated.