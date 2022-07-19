Baccarat variants with side bets join Pragmatic portfolio

“Super 8 Baccarat” (pictured) is one of two new variants of Asia’s most popular casino table game being offered by online gaming content specialist Pragmatic Play Ltd.

The other is “Fortune 6 Baccarat”, which provides a “classic baccarat experience” enhanced by a number of side bets, said the firm in a Tuesday press release.

The two new baccarat variants have been added to Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino offer. The latter features an online live-dealer casino game portfolio.

With Fortune 6, players can predict which side – either player or banker – will have a card hand value closest to nine. They can also place bets on the ‘Fortune 6′ side bet, designed by Pragmatic Play. Attractive payouts are available if a ‘six’ is drawn in the first three cards of a game.

Super 8 Baccarat is said to offer a “unique” side bet that provides wins when the first two initial cards drawn form a ‘natural eight’ hand. The side bet can also win if the cards dealt to either the player of the banker have the same colour and/or suit.

“Fortune 6 Baccarat and Super 8 Baccarat allow us to bring a brand-new dynamic to one of the oldest and most popular casino experiences in the world, and add additional decision-making to the classic game through unique side bet opportunities providing more ways to win,” said Yossi Barzely, chief business development officer at Pragmatic Play, in prepared comments in the release.

In March, Pragmatic Play said it had expanded market coverage for its Live Casino product range, widening its reach to Romania and Georgia.

Pragmatic Play said it now produces “up to seven new slot titles” a month, as well as offering its Live Casino and Bingo games portfolio. They are all available through a single application programming interface, the firm mentioned in its release.