Banyan Tree-brand hotel breaks ground at Hann Reserve

Hann Resorts, the master brand of the Hann Reserve leisure property at Clark in the Philippines, says a Banyan Tree-branded hotel broke ground on Friday at the complex.

Hann Reserve’s Phase 1 includes a Nicklaus Design golf course due in 2025, and the Banyan Tree Clark due in 2026.

According to a press release, the Banyan Tree and Hann Resorts will feature 50 high-end pool villas in one- and two-bedroom configurations. There will be dedicated event spaces and dining options that include the Banyan Tree’s award-winning Thai restaurant, Saffron.

Hann Resorts chairman and chief executive, Daesik Han, was quoted as saying in the release: “With the breathtaking beauty of New Clark City as our backdrop and the synergy of Hann Resorts with Banyan Tree as the driving force, we are proud to present a landmark development that offers an unparalleled golfing and leisure experience for discerning travellers of all kinds.”

Eddy See, CEO of Banyan Tree Group, said in prepared remarks: “We are honoured to be part of Hann Reserve – a visionary project that will transform the hospitality scene in the Philippines.”

Mr See also said the partners were “committed to creating” an experience “to cater to the diverse needs of domestic and international travellers and promises to put New Clark City on the map as the region’s preeminent golfing destination”.

Hann Reserve is situated within a 15-minute drive from the Clark International Airport and a two-hour drive from Manila.

In March, in an interview with GGRAsia, Mr Han said he anticipated “strong growth” for Clark in “several years to come”.