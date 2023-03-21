Hann Casino says taps underserved Manila rich, foreigners

Daesik Han, president and chief executive of Hann Resorts, the master brand of Hann Casino and Hann Reserve leisure schemes at Clark in the Philippines, has told GGRAsia he is “optimistic” about the business outlook for 2023.

“Clark, as a destination, is still in its early development stage, and we anticipate strong growth for several years to come,” he said in a reply via email.

“With increased capacity in entertainment, outdoor activities, and rooms, we expect to attract more domestic market visitors from Manila and other provinces,” he noted. “We anticipate a rebirth of international inbound visitation, with more flights arriving each month and several more international destinations starting this year.”

Hann Casino and Resort launched in December 2021 as an upgrade and rebranding from the former Widus Hotel and Casino at Clark.

A golf course, from a design firm founded by retired champion Jack Nicklaus, is to be the first facility at nearby Hann Reserve, according to earlier statements by the group. An international-brand luxury hotel is also due for Hann Reserve after that.

Casino industry consultancy GCG Gaming Advisory Services Pty Ltd forecast in a recent Philippines-market report that 2023 gross gaming revenue at Clark – which features a cluster of gaming resorts and a number of operators – could range from “US$550 million to US$650 million”.

Mr Han told GGRAsia that his group was “dedicated to offering world-class facilities and integrated resort experiences in Clark, with a variety of products, services, and diverse staffing to cater to the needs of potential visitors”.

The CEO added: “Overall, we are confident in our ability to grow and diversify in the coming years, and we look forward to being a major player in the tourism industry in Clark.”

In terms of the addressable market for Hann Casino and the group’s non-gaming offer, Mr Han observed: “Since many countries are now reopening for travel, our main focus is on expanding and diversifying our market by catering to leisure travellers and more local and international VIP players, both through gaming and non-gaming facilities.”

Also commenting on the outlook was the group’s senior vice president for casino operations, Dennis Andreaci, who also has extensive experience in Macau casino management.

He told GGRAsia: “We are focused on increasing our capacity and diversifying our offerings with luxury suite rooms, food and beverage options, retail spaces, a spa wellness centre, meeting and conference spaces, and additional entertainment and gaming areas.”

Mr Andreaci noted: “These additions are vital to our casino marketing efforts and creating demand among high-net-worth casino patrons.”

The gaming operations boss said that in the coming months, Hann Casino would introduce a premium gaming area featuring “unique and enjoyable table game types and top-notch services,” which he asserted would be “catering to a new type of player”.

He stated: “We will also expand our gaming limits and complimentary services to serve the premium mass market [from] Manila, which is currently an underserved but large market.”

“Our development programmes for our various customer segments will require us to increase our gaming capacity with additional gaming and private areas for international VIP players,” Mr Andreaci observed.