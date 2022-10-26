 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

bet365 to offer Pragmatic Play bingo

Oct 26, 2022 iGaming, Latest News  

Digital gaming product provider Pragmatic Play Ltd says its bingo content is to be offered on the bet365 online betting platform, which Pragmatic Play says will extend its “strategic partnership” with that brand.

Customers of bet365 will be able to access Pragmatic Play’s bingo variants, including 90- and 75-ball, as well as “Drop Pots” and a seasonal variant called “Pumpkin Blast”. Another game, “Diamond Dazzle”, is awaiting launch.

In May 2022, Pragmatic said it had a deal to supply its online slot games library to the bet365 platform.

Claire McDaid, vice president of bingo at Pragmatic Play, was cited in a Tuesday release saying: “Partnering with a powerhouse like bet365 represents a considerable milestone in our development of the sector.”

She added: “The opportunity to place our games in front of a huge number of new players is an incredible boost to our global growth ambitions.”

A bet365 spokesperson was quoted stating: “Pragmatic Play’s breadth of content needs little introduction to today’s discerning players and as such, we’re delighted to be able to offer its bingo portfolio as well as its slots.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to seven slot titles a month, while also delivering its Live Casino, virtual sports and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single application programming interface (API), according to its release.

