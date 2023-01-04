Bill Lance approved as an Aristocrat non-executive director

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd, a maker of slot machines and a digital gaming content provider, says it has regulatory approval for Bill Lance to be a non-executive director of the company.

In a Wednesday filing to the Australian Securities Exchange, the firm stated that as a result, his name would be put forward for election by shareholders at the 2023 annual general meeting, to be held in February.

At the time of his nomination for the post in October last year, Aristocrat Leisure described Mr Lance as “a prominent Native American tribal leader in the United States”.

According to that statement, Mr Lance is so far the longest-serving secretary of commerce for the Chickasaw Nation, a major Oklahoma-based tribal nation, where he was responsible for 7,000 employees and more than 60 enterprises encompassing gaming, hospitality, retailing, and media activities.

At the time of the announcement, it was said Mr Lance was also on the board of Nasdaq-listed BancFirst Corp, a state-chartered bank in Oklahoma.

In the October statement, Aristocrat Leisure’s chairman Neil Chatfield, had been cited as saying he would be “delighted” to welcome Mr Lance as a director.

“His decades of experience as a major gaming operator and a tribal leader of national standing in the U.S. will bring valuable new perspectives to the board’s deliberations,” stated the chairman.

Mr Chatfield added he was “confident” the board nominee would “strengthen the customer focus of our organisation as a whole”.

In late December, Aristocrat Leisure confirmed that Sally Denby had been cleared by regulators as the group’s chief financial officer.