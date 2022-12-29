Aristocrat gets regulatory nod for Sally Denby as new CFO

Dec 29, 2022 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News
Australia-listed casino slot machine maker and gaming content provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd says it has received the “necessary regulatory pre-approvals” to confirm the appointment of Sally Denby as chief financial officer (CFO).
The group’s plan to install her had been announced to the Australian Securities Exchange on November 14.
Ms Denby’s move was an internal appointment. She had initially been promoted in February 2022 to deputy CFO at Aristocrat, after serving seven years in senior finance leadership roles in the company, according to the November statement.
It had been disclosed in December 2021 that the firm’s CFO since 2018, Julie Cameron-Doe, was moving to casino group Wynn Resorts Ltd with effect from the second quarter of 2022. United States-based Wynn Resorts is the parent of Macau casino operator Wynn Macau Ltd.
