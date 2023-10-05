BMM group announces fresh C-level appointments

BMM Innovation Group has appointed Laura Olson-Reyes (pictured left) as chief marketing officer, and Brian Wedderspoon (pictured right) as chief revenue officer.

Both will report directly to the group’s chief executive, Martin Storm.

The group’s work includes providing testing, inspection, compliance, and certification services for the global gaming industry.

Ms Olson-Reyes’ previous gaming-sector experience spans 20 years and includes roles at gaming equipment supplier Scientific Games Corp – now Light & Wonder Inc – and slot machine maker and digital content provider Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

She will support the BMM group’s “rapid growth in digital and land-based gaming testing and certification, as well as our growing portfolio of technology solutions,” said Mr Storm, as cited in a Tuesday press release.

Mr Wedderspoon’s previous experience includes work at Crane Payment Innovations Inc, according to a separate Tuesday release.

The BMM group CEO said the newcomer had “excelled in customer acquisition, growing share with the highest levels of customer satisfaction”.

The group recently named Kara Matthew as chief operations officer.

The company says it has business operations and gaming labs in the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, the Macau SAR, South Africa, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Italy, Slovenia, Romania, and Poland.