BMM promotes insider as chief accounting officer

Traci Rushakoff has been promoted to group chief accounting officer at gaming testing laboratory and technical consulting company BMM International LLC, known as BMM Testlabs.

Ms Rushakoff (pictured) joined BMM Testlabs in 2015. She was made a vice president finance, before accepting a senior vice president post in that field. Now, as chief accounting officer, she will report to the group chief financial officer.

Martin Storm, group chief executive, was cited saying in a Monday press release announcing her promotion, that Ms Rushakoff had “successfully navigated the group through the pandemic and built a global financial team and platform servicing 13 BMM operations,” as well as other group businesses.

The traditional bricks and mortar casino industry could be “back on track, all the way down the value chain” by mid-2022, Mr Storm had said in commentary issued in November.

United States-based BMM Testlabs has an Asia-Pacific presence including offices in Macau and Singapore.