BMM promotes Reena Varma to SVP of operations, India

Gaming testing laboratory and technical consultancy BMM Testlab says it has promoted Reena Varma (pictured) to senior vice president of operations, India.

Ms Varma joined BMM Testlabs in late 2021, leading the opening of BMM’s India office as head of quality and operations in that country, according to a Tuesday press release.

The statement cited Martin Storm, BMM’s executive chairman and chief executive, saying he was“very pleased to welcome Reena to the executive leadership team at BMM Testlabs”.

He added: “She has done a fantastic job building BMM India, our newest office and product testing laboratory in Gurgaon, and I look forward to her contributions on our executive leadership team.”

The CEO also said that Ms Varma would “oversee the full operations and continued growth” of BMM’s team in India, “as it builds into a very significant business for the group”.

BMM opened in November its newest office and product testing laboratory in India. It is in Cybercity, “the technology hub that hosts the largest IT and Fortune 500 companies in Gurgaon, India,” stated the company at the time.

Tuesday’s announcement also cited Ms Varma as saying that BMM India “offers great talent and technological expertise,” allowing its laboratory in the nation “to provide quality assurance, pre-compliance, and compliance testing services for BMM’s growing customer base worldwide, as well as key internal technology development capabilities”.

She added: “Our team in India will continue to grow quickly, providing customers with the exceptional service they expect from BMM Testlabs.”