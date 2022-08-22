BMM to reconnect with APAC customers at G2E Asia: exec

Gaming testing laboratory and technical consulting company BMM International LLC, known as BMM Testlabs, says it will seek to “reconnect” with its customers and meet new gaming suppliers in Asian markets, at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2022. The trade show will be held from August 24 to August 26 in Singapore.

A Saturday press release from BMM said the company looked forward to continuing its “local support to Asian manufacturers, content providers, and operators that are looking at global business opportunities.”

The release quoted Kirk White, the company’s executive vice president for Asia Pacific, as saying: “Exhibiting at G2E Asia gives us a great opportunity to reconnect with our customers and to meet new suppliers that are interested in entering regulated Asian gaming markets.”

He added: “BMM is expanding our service offering for all global regulated markets from Asia to the Americas, Europe, and beyond.”

The release also quoted Jeffrey Fong, BMM’s vice president for business development in Asia, saying that the firm offered “unmatched understanding of the region’s technical compliance requirements.”

Mr Fong said: “We test and certify all land-based, iGaming, and sports betting products and systems, and now we are pleased to provide our cyber and IT security services as well. Our expert teams in Macau and Singapore are prepared to discuss BMM’s many services throughout the event.”

The first day of the in-person and online 2022 edition of G2E Asia will be dedicated to discussing the future of gaming in Asia. The trade show will be held at the Marina Bay Sands casino resort.