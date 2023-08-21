Bookings for W Macau Studio City now open: W Hotels

“Bookings are now open” on the W Macau hotel website for all dates starting from September 8, said a Monday email on behalf of W Hotels, sent to GGRAsia in response to our enquiry.

A Thursday release on behalf of W Hotels – a marque of hotel conglomerate Marriott International Inc – had said W Macau was “slated to open on September 8” at Studio City, a Macau casino resort property majority-owned by global gaming operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. W Macau will add 557 rooms and suites (example pictured) to the complex.

The earliest available booking slot that GGRAsia could find when checking on Monday the booking engine of Marriott International was a night in the second half of October, with the cheapest king-bed room with Cotai view priced at MOP1,940 (about US$240). A note said such rooms were “almost sold out”.

Prices of available rooms mentioned on the website for the same October date ranged up to MOP2,430 for the cheapest twin-bed room with city view. Again, a message said “almost sold out”.

A Friday email on behalf of W Hotels to GGRAsia had said that as of that date “bookings for March 1, 2024 onwards are already open, and for the period between September 8, 2023, and March 1, 2024 the team is in the final stages of necessary preparations to open bookings for this specific time frame.”

In April, when Studio City had a soft opening for its initial additional tower in Phase 2 – Epic Tower, with 338 suites – Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, chairman and chief executive of Melco Resorts, told GGRAsia it was opening for the company’s “known customers first”.

Melco Resorts is spending circa US$1.2 billion on the entire Phase 2 of Studio City, including the two new hotel towers – to complement the original two – and an indoor water park.