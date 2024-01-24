Brands using SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator tripled in 2023

SOFTSWISS, a software provider for online casinos and bookmakers, says the amount of bets placed in jackpots powered by its Jackpot Aggregator product was just under EUR6.40 billion (US$6.94 billion) in full-year 2023.

The iGaming services provider also highlighted that the number of brands that have chosen the jackpot solution from SOFTSWISS had tripled from January to December 2023.

“By the end of the year, there were over 70 active brands, reflecting a substantial increase in market confidence and interest in the product,” stated the company in a press release on Tuesday.

According to SOFTSWISS, bets in jackpots demonstrated “steady growth” throughout the year, “increasing by 165 percent from January to December 2023”. The number of jackpot campaigns increased by 3.8 times compared to 2022, totalling 230, it added.

“The 2.6 times increase in bets participating in jackpots indicates the intensity of the operators’ use of jackpots and underscores a surge in player interest in these mechanics,” observed the company.

In October, SOFTSWISS said its Jackpot Aggregator was expanding its offering with a new type of progressive reward called “Prime Jackpot”. The new feature “swiftly attracted significant interest from players across various casinos,” said the company in Tuesday’s release.

The announcement cited Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, as saying: “We are pleased to see our clients actively using the Jackpot Aggregator, recognising the additional opportunities and value it brings to their brand operations.”