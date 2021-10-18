Cambodia cuts quarantine to 3 days for select jabbed visitors

Some business travellers and certain professional experts wishing to visit Cambodia, will now have to complete only a three-day quarantine on arrival, instead of 14 days, provided they are fully-vaccinated against Covid-19. The new rules came into effect on Monday (October 18), said several local news outlets, citing a Saturday statement from Cambodia’s Ministry of Health.

The scheme covers “foreign investors”, “technical experts”, “cooperation project managers and coordinators” and business travellers with a so-called “guarantee” or “invitation” from a local company.

Any accompanying family members of such people are also entitled to the shortened quarantine, providing also that they are fully vaccinated, according to media reports.

Also from Monday, other fully-jabbed inbound travellers – Cambodians and foreign nationals – only need to undergo a seven-day quarantine on arrival in Cambodia, instead of a 14-day one. Those either unvaccinated or who have not yet completed the process will still need to quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

Cambodia’s relaxation is because the majority of the country’s population has already been vaccinated against Covid-19, reported several media outlets citing the ministry.

All inbound travellers to Cambodia must present a certificate indicating a ‘negative’ Covid-19 test result, issued no more than 72 hours prior to their arrival in the country.

Hong Kong-listed NagaCorp Ltd, operator of Phnom Penh’s monopoly casino complex NagaWorld, said in a business update earlier this month, that a lack of “movement or referral business from overseas” had contributed during the first nine months of the year, to a steep year-on-year decline in its “referral VIP” play.

Casino operations at NagaWorld restarted on September 15, after having been closed since the beginning of March. The reopening included a string of new Covid-19 countermeasures at the complex.