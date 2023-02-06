Cambodia ops to Mar 31 for due tax on non-gaming: report

Feb 06, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
Cambodia’s tax authorities have reminded the respective managements of commercial gambling operations to declare all non-gaming business activities and pay appropriate taxes on them.
The General Department of Taxation, under the Ministry of Economy and Finance, gave the instruction in a Thursday announcement, reported the Phnom Penh Post.
The news outlet cited the department as saying some operators had not yet done so.
According to the instruction, Aun Pornmoniroth, Minister of Economy and Finance, had on February 1 approved elimination of otherwise-applicable penalties for late payment, provided the commercial gambling enterprises declared their non-gaming liabilities tax-wise, and paid the relevant tax bills before the end of March.
In terms of tax collection as a whole across the country, Cambodia’s prime minister Hun Sen has – as cited by the Phnom Penh Post – praised the relevant authorities for harvesting an amount of domestic taxation equal to 122.54 percent of the government’s initial target.
“The General Department of Taxation collected 22.54 percent more revenue that we expected, an amount that exceeded US$635 million,” the prime minister was quoted as saying.
It was reported in early January that Cambodia has started operating a previously-flagged new casino-gaming taxation system based on gaming revenue, rather than on lump-sum payments.
