Cambodia’s new casino tax system now in operation: report

Jan 10, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
Cambodia has started operating its already-flagged new casino taxation system based on gaming revenue, rather than on lump-sum payments, it was reported on Monday.
The Khmer Times said – citing Mey Vann, secretary of state at the Ministry of Economy and Finance – that a so-called self-declaration system for casino venues had begun on December 30.
The Law on the Management of Commercial Gambling was promulgated in November 2020. It mentions that casinos located inside integrated resorts would be subject to 4 percent tax on VIP gaming income; and 7 percent for mass-market gaming income. Casinos in venues other than integrated resorts would pay a flat 7 percent rate on gaming income.
Gaming income is defined as total gross revenue from all the gambling activities of the casino minus winnings of the guests.
The Khmer Times said in its Monday report, citing the ministry official, that the activation of the law’s provisions would improve transparency and accountability in tax collection from the commercial gambling industry in Cambodia.
“This means that there would no longer be cases of hiding cash to be paid to the authority even by the casino owners and tax officials as the rules and procedures determine check-and-balance practices,” said the official as cited by the news outlet.
In November 2020, Tim McNally, chairman of Hong Kong-listed NagaCorp Ltd, operator of the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh’s only permitted casino resort, told GGRAsia the firm was “pleased” that a “a reasonable approach continues with the new law” on casino gaming in that country, with regard to taxation.
Jan 04, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Jan 10, 2023
Jan 10, 2023
Jan 10, 2023Casino operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd said on Tuesday that it would pay a discretionary bonus to “all eligible non-management employees” in Macau and Hong Kong, prior to Chinese New...
Jan 10, 2023
(Click here for more)
US$261.1 million
Macau's gross gaming revenue for the first eight days of January, according to industry checks by brokerage JP Morgan