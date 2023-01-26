Cashless, process automation 2023 casino trend: JCM

Japan-listed casino equipment supplier JCM Global said in a market-outlook posting on 2023 trends, that it expected to see “more casinos adopt cashless payment technology”, and “more automation adopted by gaming properties in 2023”.

JCM Global, called officially Japan Cash Machine Co Ltd, is known for making machines that validate banknotes and handle currency, as well as manufacturing printers for casino gaming machines and other gaming hardware-related devices.

In the “2023 Gaming Technology Trends” update, the firm cited comments from Chris Blevens, product manager – systems, and Paul Pechinko, product manager – automation.

Mr Blevens noted, referring to the offer from the supplier sector as a whole: “Cashless wallets will need to overcome a hurdle for widespread customer adoption: inconsistency.”

He added: “Today’s cashless wallets have several implementations that look and feel completely different from each other, dependent on which casino system and financial payment provider the casino is using.”

The product manager further noted: “Guests right now need to manage multiple apps, accounts, and workflows between different casinos, but in the future, I think the apps will become more uniform and make it easier for guests to enrol.”

Mr Blevens also stated: “In this scenario, the user training one casino invests towards teaching… guests how to use the cashless wallet, will apply when the customer visits all other casinos using this solution.”

Automation specialist Mr Pechinko observed regarding his area of interest: “The trend of robotic automation seems to be expanding, and I think we will see more robotic bar tenders, robot security guards, robot delivery services, robotic cleaning equipment, and robotic concierge, and soon robots will be handling cash in the back room.”

In a September update, JCM Global said it was responding to the casino sector’s labour and budget challenges in a post-pandemic business environment, by offering an automated cash count room for land-based gaming operators.

Mr Pechinko said in the follow-up commentary: “Software will continue to play a major role in automating processes at the casino, including casino process management, customer management, human resources employee management, automation of security cameras like facial recognition, equipment health, player movement and tracking.”

The manager said that artificial intelligence (AI) was likely to have an expanding role in enhancing automation in casinos. He stated that what he termed “true or real AI”, could “gather data, learn, and make decisions, along with providing critical operating details to the casino”.