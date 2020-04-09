Casino op Bloomberry creates Covid-19 field hospital

Apr 09, 2020 Newsdesk Latest News, Philippines, Top of the deck
A charitable arm of Asian casino operator and developer Bloomberry Resorts Corp has completed the conversion of an area at a Manila sports venue in the Philippines into an emergency facility for patients infected with Covid-19.
The 116-bed unit at the Rizal Memorial Sport Complex has been funded by Bloomberry Cultural Foundation Inc.
A second phase of work that started on Wednesday (April 8) will add a further 108 beds, and is likely to be completed by the end of the following week, according to media reports.
Bloomberry Resorts said in a statement on Wednesday it was “immensely proud” to help “fight the Covid-19 pandemic”.
On Tuesday the Philippine government said it had extended the anti-coronavirus lockdown of the country’s main island Luzon until April 30.
The customer care team at Bloomberry Resorts’ flagship property, Solaire Resort and Casino, one of the large-scale casino complexes at Entertainment City in the capital Manila, told GGRAsia on Wednesday that the casino – first shuttered in mid-March in line with pandemic control efforts – would remain closed until further notice.
Bloomberry Resorts also operates the Jeju Sun Hotel and Casino on Jeju island, South Korea. A notice on that property’s website on Wednesday said that venue was temporarily closed “until further notice” in order to “improve our facilities”.
The resort group is also developing a new casino resort at Quezon City in the Philippines.
Apr 09, 2020Macau casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) could see a 37 percent year-on-year contraction in 2020, followed by a “strong recovery” in 2021, brokerage Sanford C. Bernstein Ltd said in a Thursday...
"The key to success is cooperation, with [the Macau] government and the integrated resorts working closely together to find the right solutions, implemented properly, at the right time to get through this crisis together safely”
Niall Murray
Chairman of gaming and hospitality consultancy Murray International Group