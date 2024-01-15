Casino op Galaxy Ent to give most staff pay rise from April

Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd confirmed in a Monday press release, a pay rise for most staff. Galaxy Entertainment said “around 98 percent” of its workforce would benefit from its award, which will take effect from April 1.

It will apply to all either at senior manager grade or below. All eligible team members who joined the firm before January 1, will receive an award.

Employees with a monthly base salary and guaranteed tips – if applicable – of MOP16,000 (US$1,986) will get an increment of MOP600. Staff with a monthly base salary and guaranteed tips – if applicable – above MOP16,000 “will receive a 2.5 percent salary increase,” said the group.

“Galaxy Entertainment would like to thank all its team members for their efforts and contributions in the past year, and looks forward to working together with them to achieve another success,” stated Monday’s announcement.

At the city’s Legislative Assembly in late November, Macau’s Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, had urged the local gaming operators to increase staff salaries in 2024, if the companies had the “conditions” to do so.

Earlier this month Galaxy Entertainment separately announced – in common with the other five operators – it would award eligible employees a “2023 discretionary bonus” equal to one month of “base salary” and guaranteed tips, if the latter is a factor in the job they do.

The bonus will be paid on January 31, ahead of Chinese New Year, which this time falls on February 10.