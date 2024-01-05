Galaxy Ent to award month-salary bonus to staff on Jan 31

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd announced on Friday it would award eligible employees a “2023 discretionary bonus” equal to one month of “base salary” and guaranteed tips, if the latter is a factor in the job they do. The bonus would be paid on January 31, ahead of Chinese New Year, which this time falls on February 10.

The Macau casino operator said “around 98 percent” of its employees – i.e., those at “senior-manager” grade or below – would be entititled to the bonus.

The statement cited Galaxy Entertainment deputy chairman and executive director, Francis Lui Yiu Tung, acknowledging employees’ efforts in the past year, including the work to develop and open Phase 3 projects at the group’s flagship Cotai complex, Galaxy Macau (pictured).

Mr Lui said: “I would like to express my gratitude to all team members for their long-standing contributions and [collaborative] efforts in pursuing excellence underpinned by the ‘World Class, Asian Heart’ service philosophy.”

The phrase ‘World Class, Asian heart’ is a long-standing company slogan. The Macau government has a policy aspiration to attract more overseas tourists and to be a ‘world centre of entertainment and leisure’, according to official statements.

Two other of Macau’s six casino operators had earlier in the week announced they would give their employees a discretionary bonus in relation to efforts during the past calendar year.

On Wednesday, MGM China Holdings Ltd flagged a discretionary bonus equivalent to one month of salary, to be paid “around the Chinese New Year” to eligible staff members.

On Thursday, Sands China Ltd revealed there would be payment of a discretionary bonus on January 31 – equivalent to one month’s pay – to all employees entitled to receive it. The company will also award a salary increase for eligible team members, with effect from March 1.