Casino says Macau asked for HK bubble people segregated

The Macau government has asked a Macau casino hotel to segregate on its gaming floor any guests that are participants in a proposed quarantine-free inbound travel bubble via Hong Kong.
That is according to Hoffman Ma Ho Man, an executive from one of the investors in Macau peninsula casino hotel Ponte 16, which operates gaming under SJM Holdings Ltd’s licence.
Mr Ma, deputy chairman and executive director at Hong Kong-listed Success Universe Group Ltd, noted that the property was ready to accommodate that requirement.
GGRAsia has approached Macau’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, asking if such segregation for Hong Kong bubble participants would apply on all Macau gaming floors. We had not received a reply by the time this story went online.
Macau authorities have planned adding a blue-coloured health self-certification code for those arriving from Hong Kong that are eligible to travel to Macau quarantine-free, under Macau’s digital health code system.
Those with that code would have movement restrictions during their trip, including that their stay at a Macau hotel would only be on a designated floor, according to Macau’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre in a Thursday press briefing.
