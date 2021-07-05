 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Casino says Macau asked for HK bubble people segregated

Jul 05, 2021 Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck  

Casino says Macau asked for HK bubble people segregated

The Macau government has asked a Macau casino hotel to segregate on its gaming floor any guests that are participants in a proposed quarantine-free inbound travel bubble via Hong Kong.

That is according to Hoffman Ma Ho Man, an executive from one of the investors in Macau peninsula casino hotel Ponte 16, which operates gaming under SJM Holdings Ltd’s licence.

Mr Ma, deputy chairman and executive director at Hong Kong-listed Success Universe Group Ltd, noted that the property was ready to accommodate that requirement.

GGRAsia has approached Macau’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, asking if such segregation for Hong Kong bubble participants would apply on all Macau gaming floors. We had not received a reply by the time this story went online.

Macau authorities have planned adding a blue-coloured health self-certification code for those arriving from Hong Kong that are eligible to travel to Macau quarantine-free, under Macau’s digital health code system.

Those with that code would have movement restrictions during their trip, including that their stay at a Macau hotel would only be on a designated floor, according to Macau’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre in a Thursday press briefing.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Tokyo IR opposition grows at metropolitan assembly

Tokyo IR opposition grows at metropolitan assembly

Jul 05, 2021  

Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), the grouping of prime minister Yoshihide Suga, plus its Komeito party ally failed to win a combined majority in Sunday’s Tokyo metropolitan...
Read More
Casino says Macau asked for HK bubble people segregated

Casino says Macau asked for HK bubble people segregated

Jul 05, 2021  

AGE pledges trade show to go ahead for August 10-12

AGE pledges trade show to go ahead for August 10-12

Jul 05, 2021  

Macau VIP 2Q negligible for casino profit: JP Morgan

Macau VIP 2Q negligible for casino profit: JP Morgan

Jul 02, 2021  

Pick of the Day

“We note mass/slot now comprise 77 percent of GGR [in Macau], making the VIP segment virtually negligible for the sector’s profit and cash flows”

DS Kim, Derek Choi and Livy Lyu
Analysts at JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific)