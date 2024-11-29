China eases Macau travel for Zhuhai, Hengqin residents

China’s State Council has approved new measures that further ease Macau-bound travel rules for residents of neighbouring mainland-China city Zhuhai, as well as for mainlanders resident on Hengqin island next door to Macau. That is according to an annoucement on Friday morning by China’s National Immigration Administration.

Zhuhai, in Guangdong province, is already a key overland gateway for people from all over the mainland that are heading to Macau as tourists. Hengqin, a short stretch of water away from Macau’s Cotai district, is a part of Zhuhai city and has been – in recent years – developed as a mainland special economic zone to support Macau’s economic-diversification efforts.

Starting fom January 1, 2025, mainland China residents that have their “household registration” in Zhuhai city, will be able to apply for a new “one-trip-per-week” visa to come to Macau. The announcement specified that each visit is limited to seven days. It didn’t clarify if a new visa application had to be made before each specific inbound journey.

From the same date, mainland China residents possessing household registration and a residence permit for Hengqin can apply for a multiple-entry visa to travel to Macau. No limit is placed on the number of trips, but the maximum period of stay each trip, will be seven days.

Since May 6 this year, there has been a number of other visa-policy easing measures in effect for mainland China residents wishing to travel to Macau. They include the possiblity of multiple entries between Macau and Hengqin for mainlanders joining a “Macau-Hengqin tour group” containing at least two people and up to 40 people.

Nearly 6,000 visitors have joined such Macau-Hengqin tour groups since the policy was effected, reported on Monday the Chinese-language radio channel of Macau public broadcaster TDM, citing Hengqin authorities.