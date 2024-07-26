China embassy in Manila welcomes POGO ban

A Chinese diplomat said on Thursday that the ban against offshore online gaming businesses operating in the Philippines was “a welcome development”.

The comment came from a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in the Philippine capital Manila, in response to a question from the press at a media briefing.

The diplomat – not identified by name in the statement from the Chinese mission also issued in written form – said: “We have noted President Marcos’ announcement of banning all POGOs and welcome this development.”

On Monday, that nation’s leader, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, said that Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) – now known as Internet Gaming Licensees (IGLs) – would need to end their business in that country by year-end.

Mr Marcos suggested some of the operators had “ventured into illicit areas furthest from gaming, such as financial scamming, money laundering, prostitution, human trafficking, kidnapping, brutal torture, even murder.”

China’s embassy said in its response to the state leader’s announcement, and referring also to criticism of the online offshore sector voiced domestically in the Philippines, including by a former Supreme Court judge: “We believe this decision echoes the call of the Philippine people and serves the common interests of people of both countries.”

The envoy added: “The Chinese law prohibits all forms of gambling. The Chinese government strictly cracks down on Chinese citizens engaging in overseas gambling businesses including POGO.”

“POGO breeds serious crimes and gravely undermines the interests of both Philippine and Chinese peoples,” noted the statement. “In line with this commitment, China is ready to continue its strong law enforcement cooperation with the Philippines and better protect the safety and well-being of the two peoples.”

In April, the Chinese government said it was working with the Philippine authorities on matters linked to online gambling, with China asserting that Chinese people were “victims of offshore gambling”.

Nonetheless in May, the Philippine government had said it was tightening visa rules on Chinese tourists, arguing some Chinese nationals had been targeted by criminal groups to work in what the local authorities termed illegal offshore gaming operators.