China immigration says Macau e-visa system restarts Nov 1

The mainland China authorities will from Tuesday (November 1) reactivate the use of electronic processing on applications for exit visas to visit Macau either for individual travel or as part of a group, and start considering applications from that date.

The information was given in a notice on the website of China’s National Immigration Administration, published on Monday (October 31).

The news comes as Macau is in the midst of three days of mandatory home-testing for every citizen, following a number of Covid-19 cases. Eight had been confirmed as of Monday morning. Currently to cross the Macau border with Zhuhai in Guangdong province, a Covid-19 test certificate with 24-hour validity is required.

China’s immigration body said the move to electronic application for visas was in the interests of “economic and social development”, but on the condition that the Covid-19 pandemic was kept “under effective control”.

“The immigration departments of the security units will initiate the use of e-visa equipment to process travel visa applications from mainland residents that are visiting Macau,” stated the administration.

Applicants will still need to present themselves in person at the appropriate office, in order to register their electronic application. A number of investment analysts covering the Macau casino sector has said that during a period of suspension of electronic applications, the turnaround times for obtaining Macau visas had lengthened.

The announcement said that “starting from November 1, mainland residents can head to the immigration departments of the security units located near their address of hukou [household registration] or their permanent residence to apply for package tour group visas or individual travel visas to visit Macau.”

The announcement added: “The e-application… requires the applicant to have a valid Hong Kong/Macau entry permit, without having to submit any paper materials.”

The immigration department said that anyone who had travelled from or had lived in places of mid- and high-risk of Covid-19 infection “cannot use the e-visa equipment”.

The statement also advised citizens to “stay aware of the Covid-19 prevention and control measures in the mainland and in Macau”.

The Macau authorities and their mainland counterparts have been discussing details for the gradual resumption of package tours. Initially the package tour visitors would be from the provinces of Guangdong, Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Fujian, and the city of Shanghai. The Macao Government Tourism Office said in a recent reply to GGRAsia that the city is getting ready to receive package tours from mainland China in November.

Mainland China authorities had for a while paused altogether the issuance of individual travel visas for Macau, starting in January 2020, following the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic. Tour groups from mainland China to Macau were suspended around the same time.

Issuance of individual visas resumed later in 2020, but for in-person applications only.