China, neighbours create centre versus bet crimes, scams

China says it is working with neighbours Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos via a coordination centre based in Chiang Mai, Thailand, to fight cross-border online gambling, telecom-based fraud, and their linkage to “human trafficking and detention of individuals”.

China’s Ministry of Public Security mentioned the development in a Friday statement, following meetings on August 15 and 16 in Chiang Mai with police representatives of those nations.

The initiative showed all the parties had a “proactive” stance on those problems, said the Chinese ministry.

In November, Thailand and China agreed to strengthen cooperation regarding efforts on combatting transnational crimes, including online gambling.

In the same month, a joint statement was issued by China and Cambodia that said they would strengthen cooperation in the crack down on online gambling and telecommunications scams.