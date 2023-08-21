China, neighbours create centre versus bet crimes, scams

Aug 21, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
China says it is working with neighbours Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos via a coordination centre based in Chiang Mai, Thailand, to fight cross-border online gambling, telecom-based fraud, and their linkage to “human trafficking and detention of individuals”.
China’s Ministry of Public Security mentioned the development in a Friday statement, following meetings on August 15 and 16 in Chiang Mai with police representatives of those nations.
The initiative showed all the parties had a “proactive” stance on those problems, said the Chinese ministry.
In November, Thailand and China agreed to strengthen cooperation regarding efforts on combatting transnational crimes, including online gambling.
In the same month, a joint statement was issued by China and Cambodia that said they would strengthen cooperation in the crack down on online gambling and telecommunications scams.
