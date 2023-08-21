 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

China, neighbours create centre versus bet crimes, scams

Aug 21, 2023 Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck  

China, neighbours create centre versus bet crimes, scams

China says it is working with neighbours Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos via a coordination centre based in Chiang Mai, Thailand, to fight cross-border online gambling, telecom-based fraud, and their linkage to “human trafficking and detention of individuals”.

China’s Ministry of Public Security mentioned the development in a Friday statement, following meetings on August 15 and 16 in Chiang Mai with police representatives of those nations.

The initiative showed all the parties had a “proactive” stance on those problems, said the Chinese ministry.

In November, Thailand and China agreed to strengthen cooperation regarding efforts on combatting transnational crimes, including online gambling.

In the same month, a joint statement was issued by China and Cambodia that said they would strengthen cooperation in the crack down on online gambling and telecommunications scams.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

SJM 1H loss down 54pct, first positive EBITDA since 2019

SJM 1H loss down 54pct, first positive EBITDA since 2019

Aug 21, 2023  

The first-half loss at Macau gaming operator SJM Holdings Ltd narrowed to HKD1.26 billion (US$161.3 million), a 54.1-percent improvement on the prior-year period’s nearly-HKD2.76 billion loss, as...
Read More
Macau mass GGR at pre-Covid in Oct, whales back: analysts

Macau mass GGR at pre-Covid in Oct, whales back: analysts

Aug 21, 2023  

Bookings for W Macau Studio City now open: W Hotels

Bookings for W Macau Studio City now open: W Hotels

Aug 21, 2023  

Pick of the Day


US$10 billion

Estimated gross gaming revenue for the Philippines in full-year 2027, as forecast by consultancy GCG Gaming Advisory Services