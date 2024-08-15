Chinese visitor surge drove Singapore July arrivals: STB

Singapore’s July visitor arrivals tallied 1.60 million, up 12.9 percent year-on-year. July was the best month volume-wise so far in 2024, with mainland China the main source market, said Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

The latest data took Singapore’s visitor arrivals for the first seven months this year to 9.78 million, up by 26.9 percent year-on-year. That represented a nearly 88-percent recovery from the equivalent period in the pre-pandemic trading year of 2019, when the city-state recorded 11.13-million visitor arrivals.

July brought 412,940 visitor arrivals from mainland China, up 78.5 percent year-on-year. The second- and third-most significant feeder markets in July were Indonesia, contributing 209,820 visitors, and Australia, providing 105,660.

Of those top-three source markets, tourists from the Chinese mainland had the highest average length of stay, at 3.84 days. The average stay across all international source markets was 3.66 days, showed tourism board data.

China has been the top source for Singapore’s visitors in the first seven months of this year, as it was during 2019. The January to July visitor aggregate from mainland China was 1.86 million, a nearly 85-percent recovery rate relative the same period in 2019, when Singapore received 2.2 million visits from China.

Singapore is home to a casino duopoly shared between Marina Bay Sands, controlled by United States-based Las Vegas Sands Corp; and Resorts World Sentosa, run by Genting Singapore Ltd.