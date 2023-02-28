 

Christina Cristiano CFO for new Crane payment tech unit

Feb 28, 2023 Industry Talk, Latest News  

Crane Holdings Co has selected from within its own leadership ranks a person to be chief financial officer (CFO) of Crane NXT Co, the entity that will take on the group’s payment and merchandising technologies business, in likelihood with effect from early April.

Christina Cristiano (pictured) had been vice president, controller and chief accounting officer at the parent group’s Crane Co business starting from 2019.

Over the past year, she has led the corporate efforts to separate Crane Holdings Co into two independent, publicly-traded companies, an event which is scheduled to occur by April 3.

Under the plan, Crane Co will cover the aerospace and electronics segment, the process flow technologies business, and the engineered materials business. Crane NXT will oversee the payment and merchandising technologies business, including products for use in the casino industry.

In her new role, Ms Cristiano will work with Aaron Sak, appointed in October as Crane NXT’s president and CEO. She will have responsibility for financial strategy, including “growth initiatives and capital allocation”, as well as overseeing all aspects of finance, investor relations, information technology and global information security.

Ms Cristiano – who will also be a senior vice president at Crane NXT – was cited as saying the firm would have “substantial opportunities” for business growth “organically and through acquisitions,” focused on “security, detection and authentication” products for clients.

