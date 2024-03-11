Citi banker Ari Glazer hired as new Mohegan CFO: report

Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority had hired Ari Glazer, of banking group Citi, as chief financial officer (CFO), reported Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The news outlet said the United States-based casino group, which trades as Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, had declined to comment on the matter.

It was announced by the gaming entity in December, that Carol Anderson would be leaving her role as CFO this month.

Mr Glazer has been with City since 2004, and is currently the institution’s head of gaming and lodging.

Mohegan Gaming opened in November a property called Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, at Incheon, South Korea, with the foreigner-only casino at the complex (pictured) being permitted to open in early February, in time for lunar new year.

A formal launch ceremony for the venue was held last week, attended by guests including Yu In-Chon, South Korea’s Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism.