Citi banker Ari Glazer hired as new Mohegan CFO: report

Mar 11, 2024 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News, Rest of Asia
Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority had hired Ari Glazer, of banking group Citi, as chief financial officer (CFO), reported Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The news outlet said the United States-based casino group, which trades as Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, had declined to comment on the matter.
It was announced by the gaming entity in December, that Carol Anderson would be leaving her role as CFO this month.
Mr Glazer has been with City since 2004, and is currently the institution’s head of gaming and lodging.
Mohegan Gaming opened in November a property called Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, at Incheon, South Korea, with the foreigner-only casino at the complex (pictured) being permitted to open in early February, in time for lunar new year.
A formal launch ceremony for the venue was held last week, attended by guests including Yu In-Chon, South Korea’s Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Mar 06, 2024
Mar 05, 2024
Mar 11, 2024
Mar 11, 2024
Mar 11, 2024The board of Kangwon Land Inc, operator of the Kangwon Land casino resort (pictured) in South Korea, on Friday recommended a final dividend of KRW930 (US$0.706) per share for the year ended December...
(Click here for more)
”We anticipate Macau’s recovery momentum will be underpinned by the expansion of the Individual Visit Scheme to cover more mainland Chinese cities and the government’s promotion of various mega events”
George Xu, Jeremy Zook and Jan Friederich
Analysts at Fitch Ratings