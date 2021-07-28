CoD Manila plans offering free Covid jabs to staff

City of Dreams Manila, one of the casino resorts in the Entertainment City zone in the Philippine capital, told GGRAsia that it has plans to offer free Covid-19 vaccination to its employees.

“We have plans to help vaccinate our employee population at no cost to them and are coordinating efforts through a variety of sources,” stated the venue’s promoter in an emailed reply to GGRAsia. The property is run by a local unit of international casino operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd.

But the schedule for implementing the free Covid-19 vaccination programme is still to be confirmed, as there are “no definitive timelines” of new batches of the vaccine arriving in Philippines, according to City of Dreams Manila.

Market rival casino resort Okada Manila said on Monday that it was offering free Covid-19 vaccination to its staff and “qualified dependents”. The scheme, which would cover “more than 5,700” employees at Okada Manila, would run from July to the fourth quarter this year, the casino resort said.

Resorts World Manila, a casino resort located also in the Philippines capital, said in March that it had committed free Covid-19 vaccines for staff through its parent firm, Alliance Global Group Inc.