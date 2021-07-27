Okada Manila offering free Covid-19 jabs to staff

Okada Manila, one of the casino resorts in the Entertainment City zone in the Philippine capital, is offering free Covid-19 vaccination to its employees and what it called “qualified dependents” starting this month, a Monday release said. This vaccination programme is to be completed by the fourth quarter this year.

Okada Manila is run by Tiger Resorts, Leisure and Entertainment Inc, a subsidiary of Japanese gaming conglomerate Universal Entertainment Corp.

Okada Manila’s Covid-19 vaccination programme is conducted in partnership with Philippines’ private healthcare provider AC Health, the casino resort operator noted in its Monday release. The vaccination programme is to cover “more than 5,700” employees at the casino resort.

“Having our team members and their loved ones vaccinated won’t just keep them safer from the threat of Covid-19, this will also give them some peace of mind during this unprecedented and unpredictable time,” Okada Manila’s president Byron Yip remarked as cited in the Monday release.

Mr Yip was also quoted as saying: “More vaccinated individuals mean we can contribute to managing the number of Covid-19 cases in the country while also helping with restarting the economy.”

In a release issued earlier this month, Okada Manila announced it was offering Covid-19 vaccinated guests staying at the property, certain discounts for hotel and other non-gaming services. The programme is applicable to bookings made within the period July 16 to September 15.

The Metro Manila area – including Entertainment City – is currently under so-called regular general community quarantine, until July 31.