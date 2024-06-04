Cotai Arena, Londoner’s Pacifica casino rejig on track: Wong

The renovation projects of the Cotai Arena and the Pacifica casino are on track to be completed by the fourth quarter, said on Tuesday the executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd, Wilfred Wong Ying Wai (picrtured in a file photo).

The Cotai Arena, a performance and events venue at the Venetian Macao casino resort in the Cotai district of Macau, is “undergoing renovation and [the project] should be completed in the fourth quarter” this year, Mr Wong told reporters on the sidelines of the opening ceremony for the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia casino trade show in Macau.

The three-day event started today (Tuesday, June 4) at the Venetian Macao casino resort, a property owned and operated by Sands China. The latter is a subsidiary of U.S.-listed casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp.

The Cotai Arena, with a maximum capacity of 15,000 seats, closed in January for renovation, as reported by GGRAsia.

Mr Wong also said that the renovation project of the Pacifica casino space, at Sands China’s Londoner Macao casino resort, was to be completed also this year, “around” the fourth quarter.

Phase II of the transformation of the Londoner Macao has a price tag of US$1.2 billion, according to information previously disclosed the casino firm. It includes the renovation of the Sheraton and Conrad hotels, as well as the revamp of the Pacifica casino.

Patrick Dumont, Las Vegas Sands’ president and chief operating officer, had said in April that the Cotai Arena was “expected to reopen in November” this year. At the time, he added that the renovation of the Pacifica casino would commence in May, “with the reopening scheduled for December 2024.”