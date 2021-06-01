Covid-19 infected visited Resorts World Sentosa: govt

The Resorts World Sentosa casino (pictured) is among a number of locations added to a Singapore-government list of places in the city-state visited by Covid-19 cases in the community while individuals were suspected of being infectious.

Resorts World Sentosa is run by Genting Singapore Ltd.

The government said visits by the infected occurred in two periods: between 4pm on May 19 to 0.20am on May 20; and 8.10am to 12.55pm on May 20. It did not say how many people were involved, or if they were the same people on two different occasions.

But the official notice advised the public: “There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been.”

The document added: “The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.”

Resorts World Sentosa said in a notice on its website: “From 16 May to 13 June 2021, most of your favourite attractions and hotels will be operating at revised capacities.”

The venue added, referring to a Singapore-government initiative to track and if possible reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading: “Additionally, TraceTogether-only SafeEntry has been implemented across the resort to ensure that every moment is as safe as it is enjoyable for everyone.”

Singapore’s other casino resort, Marina Bay Sands, run by a unit of United States-based Las Vegas Sands Corp, had previously said in a statement that it had last week screened 7,450 employees and 800 contractors for Covid-19.

The property’s casino resumed operations on May 19, after a “deep cleaning” of the premises starting from May 17, following on from two gaming floor workers testing positive for Covid-19. Under revised operation guidelines, each gaming table at Marina Bay Sands now allows only “two patrons per table”, the venue said.