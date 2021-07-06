Covid-19 jab not linked to bonus for non-mgmt staff: Melco

Covid-19 vaccination status for Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd’s “non-management” employees, is not a factor in deciding whether they are entitled to a discretionary bonus, the Macau gaming operator said in a Tuesday emailed statement to GGRAsia, in response to our enquiry.

A report by Chinese-language media outlet Allin Media published last week, citing anonymous company sources, had suggested Melco Resorts recently emailed some of its employees saying that a factor for consideration when deciding on a discretionary bonus for this year – and certain other incentives – was the company achieving at least “75 percent” Covid-19 vaccination coverage for its Hong Kong and Macau employees.

The report suggested that such a target was a policy additional to Melco Resorts’ incentive scheme announced in May, where Macau staff vaccinated against Covid-19 would receive MOP1,000 (US$125), plus the chance to be able to take part in a draw to win one of six cash prizes each worth MOP1 million.

Melco Resorts did not address the specific point of whether 75 percent vaccination coverage was an additional company policy.

It told GGRAsia: “Our company’s bonus system is dependent on a number of factors, which include performance of employees, the company’s business standing, and key objectives.”

The gaming operator added: “Non-management colleagues’ bonuses are not linked to [Covid-19] vaccination status.”

The reply did not specify whether management-level staff were held to such a condition for any forms of incentive.

The reply from Melco Resorts stated: “Melco fully respects every colleague’s personal choice regarding vaccination. The health and safety of Melco colleagues, guests and the community is always our top priority.”

Officials from Macau’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre were asked about the topic during a regular Monday press briefing.

Tai Wa Hou, a director at Conde S. Januário public hospital, said: “If the encouragement measures by the company are proper, or the company is offering actual benefits to the staff that do it [get Covid-19 vaccination], we are not opposed to it.”

“But, in any case, the company has to abide by the principle that taking the vaccination has to be a voluntary choice by the employees” said Mr Tai, adding, “…the employees’ privacy and willingness to volunteer, have to be respected.”