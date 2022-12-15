Cybersecurity incident no impact on firm’s biz: TransAct

TransAct Technologies Inc, a supplier of slot machine printers, casino-player management software and food-safety management technology, says there is “no ongoing impact on the company’s ability to provide its products and services,” as a result of the “criminal cybersecurity incident” it had reported in mid-November.

“There is no indication that any customer-facing computer systems were impacted by the incident,” the firm said in a Wednesday filing.

On November 16, TransAct said it had discovered a “criminal cybersecurity incident” impacting its operational and information technology systems.

In its latest filing, the company said that upon learning of the incident, it began an investigation and “undertook a series of measures to safeguard the integrity of its information technology systems”.

Such steps included “engaging forensic experts and information technology professionals to assist in the company’s investigation and restore operations,” it added.

TransAct stated: “While the incident temporarily slowed deliveries of certain of the company’s products, management does not believe that the incident has had a material impact on the company’s business or operations.”

The company added that cybersecurity “remains a top priority” and that it is “in the process of taking additional steps to further enhance the security and integrity of its information technology systems.”