Demand in Asia’s iGaming, land-based markets growing: BMM

Gaming testing laboratory and technical consultancy BMM Testlabs says demand is growing in Asia for its services to the land-based and iGaming industries. The company said it participated last week in the SiGMA Asia trade show (pictured) for the online sector, in the Philippine capital Manila.

“BMM is happy to report a surge in demand for our specialised expertise across Asia’s iGaming and land-based markets following the SiGMA Asia tradeshow,” stated Jeffrey Fong, vice president for business development, Asia, in a press release issued on Monday.

“Our services in demand include certification testing, RNG [random number generators] and RTP [return to player] evaluation, compliance consulting, cybersecurity services,” as well as security and certification audits,” said Mr Fong.

He added: “Our team of experts at BMM remains focused on delivering top-notch services and guidance to help Asian content providers and operators expand into global regulated markets, including the United States, Europe, South Africa, and beyond.”

Also quoted in the announcement, Yi Miin Heng, client services manager, Asia, said the Philippines was one of fastest-growing markets in the region.

“This is an exciting time, as the gambling industry in the Philippines is quickly emerging as a leading gaming hub in Asia for both online and land-based gaming,” stated Mr Yi Miin.

“We are excited to see Pagcor’s remote betting initiative, Philippine Inland Gaming Operator (PIGO), become a game changing innovation for local licensing in the online market,” he added.

“BMM has been committed to servicing Filipino gambling markets for over a decade,” noted Mr Yi Miin. “Our local presence and regional team support regulators and customers alike, ensuring compliance throughout regulated markets.”

The PIGO business was been described as a “growing market” during the Covid-19 period, as pandemic-related restrictions prevented players in the Philippines from visiting casinos. PIGO games however must be connected to physical gaming machines located inside a gaming venue.

The gaming industry in that nation also includes the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), serving overseas patrons. The sector has recently been under scrutiny amid allegations that some licensees had been associated with criminal activity.

Privately-held BMM Testlabs, a gaming testing laboratory and technical consultancy, says it has achieved “record levels” of earnings in calendar-year 2022.