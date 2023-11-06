Diaoyutai MGM flags 2024 openings for 2 Greater Bay hotels

Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality Ltd, a joint venture between China’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse and United States-based casino group MGM Resorts International, has clarified 2024 as the opening year for two new hotels respectively located in the cities of Shenzhen and Zhuhai in mainland China’s Guangdong province, next door to Macau.

That is according to a Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality Chinese-language update via its WeChat account. The U.S. partner in the venture, MGM Resorts, is the parent of Macau casino operator MGM China Holdings Ltd.

The cities of Zhuhai and Shenzhen are part of the Chinese government’s Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area scheme, designed to integrate the Guangdong economy with the Macau and the Hong Kong special administrative regions.

MGM Shenzhen, in that city’s Xiaomeisha district, will be a beachside property with 321 rooms, according to the WeChat update.

Diaoyutai Hotel Zhuhai (pictured in an artist’s rendering) in the latter city’s Phoenix Hill district, will offer “146 luxury guestrooms and villas”, said the joint venture.

Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality currently promotes a number of hotel and residence brands on the mainland: Diaoyutai Hotel; Bellagio by MGM; MGM; Mirage by MGM; Mhub by MGM; and MX by MGM.

The Diaoyutai MGM venture has been adding hotel capacity on the Chinese mainland in recent years. The company’s most recently-publicised launch was with two branded hotels in Qingdao city, in the eastern province of Shandong, in June this year.

Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality had in June highlighted it would launch more hotels on the mainland. As well as flagging Shenzhen and Zhuhai, it also mentioned more hotel openings in Guangzhou; in Lingshui, on the southern holiday island of Hainan; and in Wuhan in Hubei province, central China.