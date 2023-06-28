Diaoyutai MGM opens two hotels in Qingdao, China

Jun 28, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality Ltd, a joint venture between China’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse and United States-based casino operator MGM Resorts International, has expanded its presence on the Chinese mainland with the June 10 launch of two branded hotels in the Laoshan district of Qingdao city, in the eastern province of Shandong, noted corporate press releases.
MGM Resorts is the parent of Macau casino resort operator MGM China Holdings Ltd.
The two new luxury hotels – Diaoyutai Hotel Qingdao and MGM Qingdao – are at the SIIC Center, a commercial complex in Laoshan district. Diaoyutai Hotel Qingdao has 116 rooms and suites. MGM Qingdao has 334 rooms. The information was in separate announcements by the local promoter, Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality Qingdao Ltd.
Attendees for the launch ceremony (pictured) for what the promoter terms a “dual-brand” project, included corporate representatives, and officials from Qingdao and Macau. The Macau representatives included the city’s Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong (sixth from left); and the Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes (third from right).
The corporate release highlighted the opening of the two hotels in Qingdao coincided with the “Macao Week in Shandong – Qingdao” tourism promotion event in that mainland city. The promotion, led by MGTO, saw participation from Macau’s six gaming operators as part of the latter city’s tourism-promotion drive targeting mainland Chinese visitors, as Macau recovers from the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Diaoyutai MGM venture has been adding hotel capacity on the Chinese mainland in recent years. The MGM Shanghai West Bund project in Shanghai – made public in July 2022 – opened on February 23 this year, according to other materials reviewed by GGRAsia. It features 161 rooms and 58 suites, according to that separate corporate press release.
Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality currently promotes a number of either hotel or residence brands on the mainland: Diaoyutai Hotel; Bellagio by MGM; MGM; Mirage by MGM; Mhub by MGM; and MX by MGM.
Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality said in its updates on Qingdao it would launch more hotels on the Chinese mainland. It mentioned Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Zhuhai, all in Guangdong province which is next door to Macau; as well as Lingshui, on the southern island of Hainan; and Wuhan in Hubei province, central China.
