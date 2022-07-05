New MGM-brand hotel in Shanghai to boost mainland offer

Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality Ltd, a joint venture between China’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse and United States-based casino operator MGM Resorts International, says it has a management agreement for a 161-room, 58-suite hotel in Shanghai, to be called MGM Shanghai West Bund (pictured in an artist’s impression).

The timetable for development and opening of the property was not mentioned in a Tuesday press release announcing it.

MGM Resorts is the parent of Macau casino operator MGM China Holdings Ltd.

In June 2018, the Diaoyutai-MGM joint venture opened a 162-room Bellagio Shanghai hotel.

According to the latest press release, Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality currently operates five hotels and three branded residences in mainland China.

They are respectively under the monikers: Diaoyutai; MGM, Bellagio by MGM; Mhub by MGM; and Diaoyutai MGM Residences.

The locations served encompass Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Sanya and Haikou.

The release said more properties are due to open in, respectively, Qingdao, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Shanghai, Wuhan “and other cities”. It added the latest Shanghai property would “further solidify the company’s footprint across China”.

In June last year, Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality had confirmed to GGRAsia a plan for two new hotels close to Macau, in the mainland China city of Zhuhai, in Guangdong province.

The deal for the new Shanghai venue is with Shanghai West Bund Development (Group) Co Ltd. It will be in what is referred to as that city’s “Central Activity Zone”.

Bill Hornbuckle, chief executive and president of MGM Resorts International, was cited in Tuesday’s press release as saying: “We will leverage our extensive experience and capabilities in entertainment management, art, exhibitions and sports to help MGM Shanghai West Bund deliver the energetic and exciting atmosphere that MGM is known for around the world.”