Diaoyutai MGM plans another two new hotels near Macau

Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality Ltd, a joint venture between China’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, and United States-based casino group MGM Resorts International, has confirmed to GGRAsia plans for a further two new hotels close to Macau, in the mainland China city of Zhuhai (pictured), in Guangdong province.

MGM Resorts is the parent of Macau casino operator MGM China Holdings Ltd.

One of the new Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality hotels in Zhuhai will be called “Mhub by MGM Zhuhai Xianglu Bay”, the company confirmed to GGRAsia via email. The group says it is likely to open in 2025.

The company also stated it intended to open in 2024 a “Diaoyutai Hotel Zhuhai” in Zhuhai’s Xiangshan Lake Park.

Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality had confirmed to GGRAsia earlier this month plans for several other new hotels in Guangdong, featuring MGM branding.

It plans to launch in 2023, “MGM Shenzhen” and “Mhub by MGM Shenzhen Nan’ao”, in the mainland city nearest to Hong Kong. It also said it intended to open a “Diaoyutai Boutique Hotel Shenzhen” in 2024, and in 2026 a “Mirage by MGM Zhuhai”, a hotel property in Zhuhai’s Jida district.

Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality has allowed the MGM brand to extend its reach in China, MGM China had noted to GGRAsia at the time the Bellagio Shanghai hotel – utilising another famous MGM-controlled Las Vegas hotel brand – opened in Shanghai in June 2018.