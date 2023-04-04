Dynam eyes Macau, Singapore, Philippines amid recovery

Japan’s Dynam brand has told GGRAsia it is focusing its “sales activities in Macau”, as it sees “the recovery there is picking up momentum. “We are also preparing marketing plans for other regulated markets such as Singapore and Philippines,” added a brand spokesperson.

The brand’s Hong Kong-listed unit, Dynam Japan Holdings Co Ltd, has ongoing business cooperation with Singapore-based casino equipment supplier Weike Gaming Technology (S) Pte Ltd, in relation to “DynamicW” slot machines (examples pictured).

They are described by the Weike side as a range of casino slot game products containing “pachinko elements”. Weike has said that software from the Dynam side of the collaboration has been utilised in the DynamicW range. Some models of these slot machines were deployed in the Macau market in late 2019 and early 2020.

Operation of those machines was however suspended “due to the declining number of patrons and Macau market uncertainties,” stated the person.

“While we were waiting for the Macau market to recover, we conducted trials in Malaysia where the market experienced a relatively sooner recovery,” the spokesperson added.

Pachinko of itself, is a non-casino format of slot game. It is popular in Japan, where the Dynam brand is a leading participant in operation of pachinko halls.

A Dynam spokesperson told GGRAsia regarding DynamicW: “So far, we have six games developed for this series, and they are approved by DICJ in Macau – all six games – and CRA in Singapore – five games – respectively. “

Those were references respectively, to the Portuguese-language abbreviation for Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, and to Singapore’s Casino Regulatory Authority. In August, the latter was succeeded by an oversight body for all segments of gaming, called the Gambling Regulatory Authority.

The Dynam spokesperson clarified to GGRAsia that “to comply with the new Macau EGM [electronic gaming machine] technical standards 2.0 effective in September 2021,” the group’s six games had been “updated and approved by DICJ in September 2022”.