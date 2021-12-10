eSports focus for Dec 15 G2E Asia online conference

eSports are to be the topic of a G2E Asia Online Conference on December 15. The event will look at how a combination of factors, including faster online digital communications allowing ‘in-running’ wagers to be made, have enabled eSports to become a popular element of sportsbooks, and brought a younger group of customers to digital sports betting.

The conference involves a discussion session with industry speakers and an opportunity for questions from those logging on.

The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia brand is best known for an in-person casino industry trade show and conference that has been held annually in Macau. But the in-person event has not been staged since 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The next in-person event is scheduled for Cotai Expo at the Venetian Macao, from August 30 to September 1, 2022.

In the meantime Reed Exhibitions, one of the G2E Asia co-organisers, has periodically been holding online events.

The participants in the latest online conference include: Hai Ng, moderator for the event, and co-founding partner of Neomancer LLC, described as a “global eSports strategist with technology and iGaming roots”; and Flavien Guillocheau, chief executive of PandaScore. That business, based in Paris, France, describes itself as a global “hub of esports data,” with its data feed on betting odds being “the main product serving the eSports betting industry”.

Also on the panel will be: Martin Dachselt, chief executive of Berlin, Germany-based Bayes Esports Solutions GmbH, which says it offers clients “official, live eSports data for top game titles”; and Roger Quiles, founding partner of Quiles Law. The New York, United States-based legal practice, founded in 2014, is described as a “dedicated eSports law firm servicing a global clientele”.