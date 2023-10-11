Everi unveils five new cabinets in bid to drive growth

Everi Holdings Inc says it will have a “full cabinet refresh” by early 2024, stating that the new products will be “critical to drive growth”. The company said the five new cabinets would debut alongside its “most diverse-ever portfolio of new content,” featuring more than 70 new themes across all the group’s product categories.

The information was disclosed in a presentation deck on Monday, the first day of the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2023. The event runs until Thursday (October 12), at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States.

Everi is a provider of gaming equipment and products to the land-based and online casino sectors, and also supplies fintech and player-management technology.

Randy Taylor, Everi’s president and chief executive, said in prepared remarks: “New cabinet and game development is a clear focus for Everi, with an emphasis on providing best-in-class entertainment experiences that enhance player engagement.”

He added: “Our unprecedented debut of five cabinets, along with new standard video reel themes, premium video reel themes, standard mechanical reel games, and premium mechanical reel games at G2E 2023 presents an opportunity for Everi to highlight how our games business is positioned to successfully execute on our strongest ever, multi-year new product introduction roadmap.”

The company will be launching four new cabinets within its “Dynasty” segment, and an “all-new Player Classic premium cabinet”.

The “Player Classic Reserve” cabinet, the newest addition to Everi’s “Player Classic Signature” mechanical reel cabinet series, debuted in the third quarter this year.

The “Dynasty Dynamic” product was also launched in the third quarter, featuring the “classic feel of a three-reel mechanical game with the advanced technology and entertaining gameplay of a video game”.

“Dynasty Sol” is a portrait video reel cabinet including a 49-inch 4K display, and is expected to debut in the fourth quarter this year.

Another two cabinets will be launched next year. The “Dynasty Sol Sync” video reel cabinet (pictured) is to be released in the first quarter of 2024, followed by the “Dynasty Horizon” cabinet in the second quarter, said Everi.

More than 40 unique game themes “are slated to be release in 2024” across Everi’s video cabinets, according to the presentation deck.

The company also said it targeted to keep its investment in research and development at between 8.0 percent and 8.5 percent of revenue. That would be focused on “expanding studios and investment sin hardware and platform engineering”.

Everi Digital, the group’s online gaming business, has launched its first-ever online table games offer this month at G2E in Las Vegas.