Ex-junket boss Levo Chan aimed to go to Taiwan: police

Levo Chan Weng Lin (pictured in a file photo), the on-trial ex-boss of former Macau junket business Tak Chun Group, was – when detained in Macau in January 2022 – found to have a plan to go to Taiwan.

The information – reported by local news outlet Macau News Agency – was presented on Monday to Macau’s Court of First Instance by an investigator for the city’s Judiciary Police.

He also said Mr Chan “had transferred a large amount of money” to Taiwan days prior to his arrest.

Judiciary police investigator Cheng Long Wai said that, in connection with Mr Chan’s detention in Macau, a letter of attorney was discovered, concerning an application by him for residency in Taiwan, a place that is administratively distinct from China, but which is claimed by China as part of its territory.

Mr Chan is the husband of Taiwanese actress Ady Ann Yi-xuan.

The former junket head and eight other defendants are charged with crimes including being a member of an illegal criminal organisation, illicit gambling operations, defrauding the Macau Special Administrative Region government and the casino concessionaires, and money laundering. The case is being heard by a panel of judges.

Monday’s hearing was told that Mr Chan had been logged as leaving Macau via a border immigration point on January 7, 2022, though the court was not told where he exited, or his likely destination.

He was seen again in Macau on January 21, 2022 – only a week before he was held by local police – though there was no official record of him having re-entered the city, the court was told.

He was detained at Waldo Hotel – a casino hotel in downtown Macau – on January 28, along with another man, Choi Wai Chan, who is also a defendant in the case.

The trial continues.