 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Ex-junket boss Levo Chan aimed to go to Taiwan: police

Feb 07, 2023 Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck  

Ex-junket boss Levo Chan aimed to go to Taiwan: police

Levo Chan Weng Lin (pictured in a file photo), the on-trial ex-boss of former Macau junket business Tak Chun Group, was – when detained in Macau in January 2022 – found to have a plan to go to Taiwan.

The information – reported by local news outlet Macau News Agency – was presented on Monday to Macau’s Court of First Instance by an investigator for the city’s Judiciary Police.

He also said Mr Chan “had transferred a large amount of money” to Taiwan days prior to his arrest.

Judiciary police investigator Cheng Long Wai said that, in connection with Mr Chan’s detention in Macau, a letter of attorney was discovered, concerning an application by him for residency in Taiwan, a place that is administratively distinct from China, but which is claimed by China as part of its territory.

Mr Chan is the husband of Taiwanese actress Ady Ann Yi-xuan.

The former junket head and eight other defendants are charged with crimes including being a member of an illegal criminal organisation, illicit gambling operations, defrauding the Macau Special Administrative Region government and the casino concessionaires, and money laundering. The case is being heard by a panel of judges.

Monday’s hearing was told that Mr Chan had been logged as leaving Macau via a border immigration point on January 7, 2022, though the court was not told where he exited, or his likely destination.

He was seen again in Macau on January 21, 2022 – only a week before he was held by local police – though there was no official record of him having re-entered the city, the court was told.

He was detained at Waldo Hotel – a casino hotel in downtown Macau – on January 28, along with another man, Choi Wai Chan, who is also a defendant in the case.

The trial continues.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

SPAC partner in Okada Manila listing sues Universal Ent side

SPAC partner in Okada Manila listing sues Universal Ent side

Feb 07, 2023  

United States-listed 26 Capital Acquisition Corp is suing Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment Inc – the promoter of the Okada Manila casino resort (pictured in a file photo) in the Philippine...
Read More
Ex-junket boss Levo Chan aimed to go to Taiwan: police

Ex-junket boss Levo Chan aimed to go to Taiwan: police

Feb 07, 2023  

Macau GDP could rise by 44pct in 2023: University of Macau

Macau GDP could rise by 44pct in 2023: University of Macau

Feb 07, 2023  

Pick of the Day

"All operators [in Macau] – perhaps except SJM [Holdings Ltd], given operating expense burden from Grand Lisboa Palace – should already and comfortably be printing positive free cash flow"

DS Kim
Analyst at JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific)