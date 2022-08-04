 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Ex Macau staffer named an EVP on Wynn’s UAE scheme

Aug 04, 2022 Industry Talk, Latest News, World  

Ex Macau staffer named an EVP on Wynn’s UAE scheme

Derek Sands, a former Macau-market staffer, has been appointed as an executive vice president of Wynn Design & Development LLC, for its parent Wynn Resorts Ltd’s casino resort collaboration in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The role was confirmed to GGRAsia by Wynn Resorts via email.

The parent had said in January that it would team with local businesses – developer Marjan Properties; and hotel and leisure business operator RAK Hospitality Holding LLC – to develop a “multibillion-dollar integrated resort” in Ras Al Khaimah, in the UAE, with its opening targeted for 2026.

It would be located on Marjan Island (pictured), 2.7 million square metres (29 million sq. feet) of reclaimed land already earmarked for leisure development.

JP Morgan Securities LLC said in a January note it anticipated a management contract for Wynn Resorts lasting 20 years, for the Ras Al Khaimah scheme.

According to Mr Sands’ LinkedIn page, he has worked with Wynn Design & Development for eight years, initially in a building services management role in Macau, taking a more senior role in Asia from 2017 until this year.

In Macau, the parent group runs the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace resorts via Hong Kong-listed Wynn Macau Ltd.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Japanese get visa-free S.Korea entry for August: report

Japanese get visa-free S.Korea entry for August: report

Aug 04, 2022  

Visa-free entry to South Korea will be permitted during August for respective holders of travel documents issued by either Japan, Taiwan or Macau, reported Yonhap News Agency, citing authorities in...
Read More
Konami gaming segment rev up 22pct in quarter to June 30

Konami gaming segment rev up 22pct in quarter to June 30

Aug 04, 2022  

Ex Macau staffer named an EVP on Wynn’s UAE scheme

Ex Macau staffer named an EVP on Wynn’s UAE scheme

Aug 04, 2022  

Pick of the Day


US$48.7 million

Negative adjusted property EBITDA reported by Macau casino operator MGM China for the second quarter of 2022